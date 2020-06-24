Taunton County Court has granted an injunction against a man which forbids him from going into Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge for two years.

The order also prohibits Peter Watts from causing “nuisance, annoyance, alarm or distress, by words or actions to any members of the public”. This includes – but is not limited to – shouting, swearing or spitting.

Watts, 70, of no fixed abode, faces arrest if he breaches the order. The court heard that he had caused problems over several months by:

Defecating on graves and in the street

Assaulting members of the public

Being threatening, abusive and insulting

Shouting and swearing throughout the night

Trying the door handles of people’s homes at night

Entering and refusing to leave business premises

Police say Watts has previously been offered support with accommodation. The court has now ordered him to make contact with a council housing officer.

Police anti-social behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who made statements outlining the impact of Mr Watts’ behaviour on their lives and businesses. Their support was central to the success of this application.”

The order remains in force until 18th June 2022.