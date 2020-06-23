A Highbridge training and consultancy firm is celebrating after being selected to trial an international online exam service.

Sense IT Training & Consultancy, based in Huntspill Road, Highbridge, has been selected by Pearson Vue, the world’s leading exam testing company, as the only UK company and one of only four private companies worldwide to trial the Proctoring of Online Exams via Pearson’s OnVue platform. It allows each proctor to deliver up to 25 lnline exams at any time from as far afield as New York, Tokyo, South Africa and further.

“We have seen a huge demand and have already proctored over 600 online candidates over the past three weeks,” Bruce Reed, Director, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are a company who specialise in delivering commercial exams here in Highbridge for IT staff and finance staff on such systems as Amazon, Google and Microsoft for the Ministry of Defence, the NHS, EDF Energy and many, many more companies.”

“When the Covid-19 lockdown started we were immediately affected as we are a people business and we did what most people would do, and asked ‘what can we do?’.”

“Fortunately, due to our experience in delivering commercial exams, we were approached and vetted by Pearson Vue in the States and were chosen with three other companies worldwide to become their first external partners for this system.”

“Although selected by Pearson Vue, our staff still needed to attend online training and pass the exams so we could start proctoring online candidates. It has taken a huge effort from all of us here at Sense IT, from when we were first approached in April to now delivering over 600 exams in the last three weeks. Even now we are still developing the system in conjunction with Pearson Vue in the States so other companies can embrace this technology. To say I am proud of our staff and our efforts is an underestimate.”