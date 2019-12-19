Town councillors have this week objected against plans to turn a former shop in Highbridge’s Church Street into a new residential development.

At a meeting on Wednesday night (December 18th), the council’s Planning Applications Committee voted to object against the plans for 16 Church Street, pictured here.

The owner hoped to turn the building into an HMO (a house of multiple occupancy) offering eight bedrooms with shared bathrooms and a kitchen.

Cllr Andy Brewer, who chairs the committee, said: “This former lighting shop has been vacant for many years and has been derelict. The proposal is for the shopfront to be removed and for it to be turned into eight bedrooms. The owner feels there is a real need for an HMO like this in Highbridge.”

“But our Burnham and Highbridge Neighbourhood Plan states that this area should be retained for commercial use.”

Cllr Bill Hancock responded: “You’re living in the past if you think that can happen again and the shops will return.”

But Cllr Nick Tolley said: “There are a good few shops along Church Street – I would like to see any development including retail on the ground floor and residential above.”

Cllr Sue Harvey agreed: “I think we should reject this on the grounds that it doesn’t comply with our Neighbourhood Plan. Ask them to submit new plans with retail on the ground floor.”

Councillors agreed to object against the plans given a proposed loss of ‘potential retail space’ in line with the council’s Neighbourhood Plan. They also said it represents an over-development.

The committee said they would support a part-development of the bottom floor retaining some retail space. The final decision rests with Sedgemoor District Council.