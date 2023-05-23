Legal steps to move a group of travellers from Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park are set to begin.

Around six caravans and vehicles arrived on Tuesday evening (May 23rd) next to the B&M store in Burnham’s Pier Street car park.

Somerset Council, which manages the seafront car park, said it is following its normal procedure alongside Police.

A council spokeswoman says: “The statutory welfare checks will be carried out and assuming no relevant welfare issues arise, notices to vacate will be served as appropriate. If they are still there when the notice period expires, we will commence proceedings.”