Somerset County Council is encouraging resients in the Burnham-On-Sea area to look out for their neighbours and help support them this Christmas.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic will mean that many elderly and those living alone could again feel isolated this year, it says.

So, the authority is asking residents to embrace the Christmas spirit by safely checking in with neighbours and letting them know that help is available.

Councillor Clare Paul, the Council’s member responsible for health and wellbeing, says: “Christmas is a time of giving and at this special time of the year I encourage everyone to give the gift of support and let their neighbours know that they are not on their own and that you are there to help.”

“Even a small gesture of help can make a huge difference to someone who may find this time of the year a challenge.”

He adds: “There are many things you can do to lift a neighbour’s spirits; be it dropping in a Christmas card or giving them your telephone number in case they need anything. Let them know you are there if they need some shopping picked up or a prescription collected.”

“Just a chat on the doorstep and the knowledge that someone is thinking of them may be enough to brighten up their day.”

“Don’t forget that there is a huge network of support in place to help people in Somerset this Christmas too.”

“Everyone’s mental wellbeing changes throughout their life, but it’s important not to just put up with poor mental health. If you’re concerned about how you are feeling, speak to your GP or visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/.”

Mindline is a confidential listening service that is open twenty-four hours a day – 01823 334906. They can give emotional support and provide access to mental health services.

The Somerset Coronavirus helpline on 0300 790 6275 is available seven days a week from 8am to 6pm. The contact centre staff can give advice on financial support, personal care, food and prescription deliveries, housing, social care and medical transport.

For information on other local organisations that can help visit Somerset Choices http://www.somersetchoices.org.uk and search ‘loneliness’.