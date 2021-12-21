A fresh warning has this week been issued to residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to be vigilant for a council tax scam.

Sedgemoor District Council says it has had reports that some residents are getting phone calls to say that their council tax band could be lowered for a fee.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Whilst it is the season of goodwill, unfortunately the scammers don’t stop for Christmas holidays.”

“Council Tax bands are set by the Valuation Office Agency and can only be changed under certain conditions.

“Details can be found at www.gov.uk/council-tax-appeals. If you think your band is wrong, contact the Valuation Office Agency – you will not be charged for the service.”

“If you are struggling to pay your Council Tax bill and need help, speak with a member of the Council Tax Team on who will be able to offer help and advice on 0300 303 7801.”

“If you have given over personal details, we would advise you to call the Police straight away on 101 and report the matter as an identity theft scam.”

“The Police will also direct you to the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.”