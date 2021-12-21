A drive-in Christmas Carols service is set to be held in Brean this week.

The churches of Berrow and Brean are organising the socially-distanced event at Brean Country Club on Tuesday 21st December at 7pm for ‘some much needed carol singing’.

Tickets are free, but need to be booked here in advance, to keep numbers restricted.

Rev Jonathan Philpott, Priest-in-Charge, Benefice of Berrow and Brean, adds: “If you are coming by car, spaces will be allocated for parking and standing so that we can all get out and sing together. These tickets are per car, not per person.”

“There will be toilet facilities available on the night, as well as hot drinks for a donation which will go towards the work of the churches in Berrow and Brean. Please wrap up warm!”

“Carol sheets will be available to download from www.berrowandbrean.co.uk prior to the event.”

“We do not make a charge for this event, but if you are able to make a donation when booking that would be gratefully received especially during what has been a challenging time financially.”