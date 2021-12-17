Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket has this week been given cautious support by town councillors over its plans to introduce a new dry cleaning kiosk outside its store.

The firm has submitted a planning application for a new Timpson’s pod in the car park of its store in Burnham’s Love Lane.

During this week’s meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee, town councillors expressed concern that the kiosk will provide other services such as key cutting and shoe repairs which are already offered in Burnham town centre.

Cllr Louise Parkin told this week’s meeting: “When Tesco first came to Burnham I said at the time that they wouldn’t be satisfied with just their Tesco store – and they already have a pharmacist and are now looking at this.”

“We can’t object on the grounds of competition, but I would say to local people that if you don’t use the facilities that you already have in the High Street you will lose them. I had my shoes repaired in the High Street today and I bought a key ring too, but I can see this proposal will be more convenient for some people if they can park easily. However, I would hate to see the High Street hit more than it has been so far. I ask people to suppport their High Street.”

Cllr Sue Harvey added: “I couldn’t agree more – you are right.”

Cllr Nick Tolley added: “Burnham already has a very long-standing service for key cutting and shoe repairs which is absolutely brilliant. I hope this doesn’t affect him. I would agree with what Louise said – local people need to support local businesses or they will lose them. Timpson’s do focus on being a dry cleaner in their application and we don’t have a dry cleaner in Burnham, so that service is something we do need. Years ago, Louise is right, we didn’t expect Tesco to stop at food but does this mean they are going to continue adding on more and more over time – will there be a petrol station next year?”

Cllr Brewer responded: “We can’t object because we don’t like something – there have to be planning grounds. Whilst we are concerned about competition with existing businesses in the High Street, this application says it is a ‘dry cleaning service’ which we don’t currently have in the High Street so while we may have thoughts about how it may develop over time, we have to take the application at face value.”

Cllr Bill Hancock also raised concern about the “health and safety aspects” of the kiosk’s proposed location in several parking spaces close to the entrance to the Tesco store and he warned it may attract traffic flow problems.

Councillors unanimously agreed to vote in favour of recording ‘no observations’ on the application. The plans will also be considered by Sedgemoor District Council in coming weeks for a final decision.