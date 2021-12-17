An air ambulance landed next to Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse on Thursday (December 16th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The unusual sight of the green Great Western Air Ambulance landing on the beach was reported by beach users at 2.55pm, as pictured here.

A dog walker told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two paramedics got out of the helicopter as soon as it landed and they headed off over the dunes carrying medical equipment to help a patient. The helicopter drew quite a bit of attention.”

The crew assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient nearby where several ambulances were also seen.

The paramedics returned to the aircraft at 4.20pm and the helicopter lifted off a short time later without a patient onboard, heading back to its base near Bristol.