An air ambulance landed next to Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse on Thursday (December 16th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The unusual sight of the green Great Western Air Ambulance landing on the beach was reported by beach users at 2.55pm, as pictured here.

A dog walker told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two paramedics got out of the helicopter as soon as it landed and they headed off over the dunes carrying medical equipment to help a patient. The helicopter drew quite a bit of attention.”

The crew assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient nearby where several ambulances were also seen.

The paramedics returned to the aircraft at 4.20pm and the helicopter lifted off a short time later without a patient onboard, heading back to its base near Bristol.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page