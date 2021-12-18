Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church tonight (Saturday, December 18th) for the latest in a series of monthly music jam sessions.

Blues in the Pews is a new monthly event, taking place on Saturday evenings from 7.30-10pm.

“Blues in the Pews offers instrumentalists and singers the opportunity to not only to enjoy live music, but to participate and develop themselves,” says one of the organisers from Seed, the regional arts organisation behind the idea.

“Blues music is a genre with a simple formula, therefore we are opening these sessions up to musicians of all abilities, although related genres are also welcome.”

“The ensemble element of an electric house band adds a distinctive twist not provided by other acoustic open-mic events.”

Meanwhile, a Christmas cafe will also be held today from 2-4pm with live festive music from local musicians with tea/coffee/cake and raffle and a small selection of stalls.

Pictured: The first event at the church in Highbridge in October