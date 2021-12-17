Police are asking witnesses to a burglary in Highbridge to come forward after cash and watch were stolen.

It happened between 5.30-6.30pm on Thursday December 2nd at a residential address in Market Street.

Officers say a Citizen Skyhawk A-T Red Arrow watch and cash were stolen.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police says: “A potential suspect was seen running towards the railway station from the direction of businesses near the junction with Southwell Crescent.”

“He’s described as white, mid-30s, and was wearing a navy-blue tracksuit and white trainers.”

“He had auburn-coloured hair and was said to have an Eastern European accent.”