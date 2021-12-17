Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert was held on Thursday night (16th December) with extra Covid safety measures in place.

An audience of over 100 people watched the group’s performance in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham.

The audience was asked to wear face masks and the choir took Lateral Flow tests before the concert began.

Among the audience was Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, pictured, who praised the society’s singers for a “wonderful, polished performance that got eveyone into a festive mood.”

The singers performed a selection of traditional Christmas music, including Pergoleisi’s Magnificat, under the guidance of Musical Director James Davies. They were also joined by Yarrow Brass.

Choir members singing included Pauline Baker, Rose Baker, Gillian Briggs, Peter Brown, Hazel Cheeseman, Andy Cruickshank, Sue Dragt, Sally Flack, Ann Griffiths, Bev Hearn, Anne Hicks, Robin Jenkins, Jane Kendall, David King, Sarah Lane, Jane Lee, Gary Locock, Joan Locock, Janet Nurse, Marion Osborn, Michaela Pates, Peter Read, Jean Reynolds, Denise Rogers, Yvonne Ryder, Janet Scowcroft, Judy Sharp, Trish Sherman, Richard Sigrist, Rachel Smith, John Smythe, Bernie Spilsbury, Mary Spilsbury, Katie Tucker, Mandy Watson, Tim Webb, Roger Wildbore, Venny Williams, Colette Winfield, Karen Wingrove, Jenny Wintle, Steve Wood.

A spokeswoman adds: “Many thanks to all those people who volunteered to help us with the ticket sales, programmes and refreshments. We also thank Coffee Cake & Curtains in Burnham-On-Sea and Sopha ibn Highbridge for selling our tickets.”

“We would like to acknowledge the help given by the Somerset Music and Drama Library to choirs throughout the area. A thank you alsoi goes to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council who have supported the Choral Society through this difficult time. Grateful thanks also go to the HPC Community Fund and Somerset Community Foundation for their support, and we would like especially to thank Father Wainwright and the officers of the church for being so helpful and welcoming.”

The society’s new Spring term will start on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, Burnham to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Its spring concert is scheduled for April 30th, 2022. New members are welcome.