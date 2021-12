Youngsters at Berrow Pre-school have got into the Christmas spirit by performing their own nativity show.

The fifteen children donned colourful Christmas jumpers and festive hats for the show, which included singing and music.

The pre-school’s Emma Allen says the popular fun-filled Christmas nativity performance was recorded for parents to watch later online to keep everyone safe.

Our photo shows the youngsters performing the festive show at the pre-school this week.