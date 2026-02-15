Countdown begins as Highbridge Festival of The Arts nears return with over 900 entries

With less than four weeks to go, organisers of the Highbridge Festival of The Arts say preparations are well under way for the start of the 78th annual event, which begins on Monday 9th March at The Princess Theatre.

Timetables have now been sent to entrants, and volunteers are finalising arrangements to ensure the smooth running of the twelve‑day festival.

More than 900 entries have been received this year, meaning over two thousand performers are expected to take to the stage across the programme.

Organisers are encouraging anyone with an interest in the performing arts to come along and enjoy the sessions. Admission is via a £3 festival wristband, which allows entry for the whole day.

Tickets for the popular evening ‘show dance’ performances — taking place on Thursday 12th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th March — are available from The Princess Theatre’s Box Office at £7.50 each.

The festival opens with Speech & Drama on Monday 9th and Tuesday 10th March at The Princess Theatre, where hundreds of local schoolchildren will be reciting poetry during the daytime sessions. Monday evening will feature adults sharing their original short stories and poems.

Dance takes centre stage from Wednesday 11th to Sunday 15th March, with performers showcasing a wide range of genres from classical ballet to street dance.

The following week, the festival moves to St John’s Church in Highbridge for the Music Section. Wristband admission applies, with audiences able to enjoy instrumental performances — including piano, strings, percussion, brass and bagpipes — alongside vocal classes and school choirs. A new Open Mic evening on Wednesday promises an eclectic mix of musical styles.

Full daily programme details will be available on the festival’s website from the end of February here.