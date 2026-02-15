Rock Choir to stage huge Grand Pier concert for Children’s Hospice South West

Rock Choir members from Burnham-On-Sea and across Somerset are set to mark the group’s 10th year in the county with a major charity concert on Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier this spring.

Choir Leader Mike Aris and performers from the Rock Choir groups in Burnham-On-Sea, Weston-super-Mare, Bridgwater, Taunton and Clevedon will come together on Friday 20th March 2026 for Rock Choir Rocks The Pier! — a large-scale fundraising event in aid of Children’s Hospice South West.

The special anniversary show follows a successful year for the Somerset choirs, which included three charity theatre performances in 2024 and a memorable recording session at the world‑famous Abbey Road Studios in 2025.

More than 250 singers are expected to take to the stage on the Grand Pier, performing a mix of well‑known pop and rock hits from across the decades.

Organisers say audiences can expect everything from high‑energy anthems to reflective ballads, all delivered in Rock Choir’s trademark harmonies.

A spokesperson said the evening promises “a feel‑good celebration guaranteed to get audiences singing, dancing and clapping along,” adding that the milestone 10‑year show “is not to be missed.”

Tickets are already selling fast and organisers are encouraging early booking to avoid disappointment. They are available here.

Anyone interested in joining Rock Choir or trying a free taster session can find more information at www.rockchoir.com.