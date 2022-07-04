A special fundraising craft sale is being held today (Tuesday, July 5th) to raise funds for The Friends of Burnham War Memorial Hospital.

The sale of card crafting materials includes cards, envelopes, card, decoupage, quilling, paper plus cutting boards and more.

It will be held at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street from 2pm till 4pm. All proceeds from the sale of crafty items will go to the hospital.

“There will also be tea, coffee and cakes on sale with the proceeds of those going to the church, so it’s a chance for crafting bargains, refreshments and a lovely social afternoon,” says a spokeswoman.