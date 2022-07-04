A Highbridge firm is celebrating after winning a top award at a local college’s business awards.

The Weston College Business Awards returned for the first time in three years on June 30th to celebrate the outstanding success of learners and also employer partnerships that play a crucial role in developing learners.

There were a range of winners on the night, from apprentices to employers who support learners through Industry Placements.

Amongst the winners were Highbridge-based Sense IT, who were announced as Industry Placement Employer of the Year.

The award recognised their commitment to supporting Weston College learners. Sense IT offer multiple placements a year, with some learners going on to achieve paid employment within the company.

Principal and CEO of Weston College Group, Sir Paul Phillips KBE, who hosted the awards, said: “This year we received a record number of nominations and, while this made judging an unenviable task, it highlights the wealth of talent among our learners and the level of dedication and expertise within our employer network.”

“It was fantastic to celebrate the many successes of our work-based learners, who show outstanding commitment to their programmes. They are truly a credit to the College and their employers.”

“Working with key employers is key to us in supporting the region to level up, and it was a pleasure to recognise so many brilliant businesses.”

“I would like to say congratulations to Sense IT, and we are delighted to work closely with them. We share a passion for creating opportunities for our learners, and together we are developing the future workforce for industry.”

Bruce Reed, Director at Sense IT, adds: “We’ve worked with Sarah Roberts at Weston College for many years and have mentored many students, providing on the job IT and Business Skills with some continuing to work for the company.”

“It’s a great programme and allows us to give back something to the community whilst we benefit from their enthusiasm.”