Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual carnival have this week formally started the countdown to this autumn’s 74th annual parade.

This year’s 2020 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 9th, it was confirmed at the event’s annual general meeting last night.

Organisers from Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Ltd met on Wednesday night (February 12th) at The Coopers Arms in Highbridge for their AGM, which was attended by members of the committee and supporters, as pictured below.

Key positions elected during the AGM were Phil New as Carnival Chairman, Tony Rees as Vice Chairman, Bradley Loveridge as Chief Marshall, Jane New as Treasurer, Jan Paul as Secretary and Malcolm Borland as President.

It was also confirmed that £5,777.17 was raised for 26 different charities and local organisations at last November’s event.

