Police have appealed for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday afternoon (February 12th).

A man and a woman entered GW Hurley toy shop in Burnham High Street at around 1.30pm where they filled a large shopping bag with over £160 of toys and Lego and then fled from the store.

Shop owner Colin Morris, pictured, confronted the two culprits in the High Street where he says he was threatened with being stabbed.

“An ‘aggressive’ struggle followed and I managed to retrieve the goods with the help of a member of the public, before the two people fled on foot,” said Colin, who was fortunately not hurt.

A GW Hurleys spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There was a confrontation inside the store with violence offered and staff were pushed out of the way. The male ran off into Burnham High Street, followed by a member of staff.”

“A further confrontation occurred in the High Street and the member of staff was threatened with being stabbed, although no knife was seen.”

“The goods were grabbed before a member of the public also got involved and the perpetrator eventually released the goods.”

“The male is described as a white male with a slight build, approximately 5ft6, with a teardrop tattoo on his cheek, in the company of a medium-built female of similar height, with black, long hair. Both wore dark clothing and were carrying a Sports Direct bag.”

“It’s believed the male is from Bridgwater or possibly Taunton. If seen, call the Police on 101 and report their location to the Police.”