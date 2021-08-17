Designs for Bridgwater Carnival’s entry in next year’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant are almost complete and the working drawings have been shown to the Pageant Master, Adrian Evans, during his recent visit to the Bridgwater Carnival Centre.

“Adrian’s euphoric response to seeing the designs for the first time was fantastic and he enthusiastically endorsed our approach to this prestigious project,” says Bridgwater Carnival’s President, Mike Crocker.

“Now it’s full steam ahead with the multiple preparations we need to make, not least the construction of the entry which we anticipate will commence in earnest in the next few weeks.”

“This is a unique venture for Bridgwater Carnival in as much as it will involve members from different clubs working alongside one another to create an extra special entry, for this extra special event.”

“The combined talents of everyone involved will be seen by a worldwide audience and this will be such a proud moment for us.”

Those combined talents have already been employed during the design process with the leading cart designers from Gremlins, Marketeers, British Flag and Renegades all making valuable contributions.

“I cannot thank this small team enough for the way they have worked together to create this amazing design,” adds Project Coordinator, Chris Hocking.

“Preparations are now in hand to reveal the final drawings to other Pageant volunteers as soon as we can.”

“I am sure that, once seen, everyone will be as enthusiastic as we are and chomping at the bit to get started on the building process.”

This unique opportunity to be part of the Jubilee celebrations deserves to be recorded for posterity and members of the Bridgwater Photographic Society have volunteered their services to do just that.

They will photograph each stage of the process from design right through to the end of the Pageant itself, for inclusion in the carnival’s archives where they will be available for future generations to view.

“We have made a great start, but there is an awful lot of work still to be done,” says Chris.

“If anyone wants to get involved in this once in a lifetime opportunity, please pop in for a chat at the Carnival Centre.”

Pictured: The first stages of the design of Bridgwater Carnival’s Pageant entry are revealed to Pageant Master, Adrian Evans (L), by Mike Crocker (Centre) and Chris Hocking (Photo: Brian Sweeting, Bridgwater Photographic Society)