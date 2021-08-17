Pontins in Brean was evacuated on Tuesday evening (August 17th) as Police investigated a report of a malicious communication.

Police, ambulance crews and a fire engine were sent to the holiday park at around 6.30pm.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were investigating a report of a malicious communication made to Pontins Resort, Brean.”

“An evacuation was ordered as a precautionary measure while enquiries were carried out at the site.”

She added: “We would like to reassure people that we do not believe that there is any credible threat to the safety of the public.”

“We understand people’s concerns and enquiries are ongoing to identify who sent the communication.”