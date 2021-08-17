A baby Puffin found in seaweed on Brean Beach has this week been rescued and is being cared for by the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea.

The young Puffin must have travelled a long way to reach the local shores and the team say he is in a poor condition but is feeding well on small fish.

It is the first time that a Puffin has ever been brought to Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s centre in East Huntspill.

“We have a nightjar in at the moment as well,” says Dan Bryant, “so we are very lucky to get the opportunity of seeing these animals up close with their amazing features.”

“It is amazing that the baby Puffin has survived the long distance that he must have travelled until the seaweed brought him ashore.”

“Baby puffins are called pufflings and are usually kept down in burrows until they are old enough to learn to fly.”

Meanwhile, Secret World says it has been continuing building work on its new treatment centre, which is nearing completion.

“We are looking forward to moving into our new building in the next month,” adds Pauline Kidner, founder and advisor at Secret World.

“Our staff and volunteers are amazing in the way that they have coped with all the changes as well as main utilities being cut at short notice.”

“It’s wonderful that we shall eventually have an efficient and environmental new hospital to care for our many wildlife casualties.”