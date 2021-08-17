Two men are in Police custody following an early morning burglary at a shop in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (August 17th) in which cigarettes and other tobacco products were stolen.

Officers were alerted to an alarm sounding at GW Hurley in Burnham High Street at 1.23am on Tuesday and attended immediately to find the front window smashed, as pictured here.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Just a few moments later witnesses called to report the occupants of a car behaving suspiciously in nearby Love Lane, and patrolling officers detained two men at 1.36am.”

“Following house to house and other enquiries, officers seized a car believed to have been stolen earlier this month and a large bag of tobacco products.”

Several broken paving slabs, as pictured here, were seen outside the shop which Police believe may have been used to smash the window.

“Enquiries continue and if you have information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help and have not yet spoken to the police, please call 101 and give the reference 5221188621.”

Colin Morris, owner of GW Hurleys, said he had been shocked to be called out in the early hours following the incident, adding that he was “grateful” for the swift work of the Police in recovering the stolen stock.

Pictured: Police at the scene of Tuesday’s burglary at GW Hurleys in Burnham