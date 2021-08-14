The RSPCA will hold a pop-up charity shop outside its centre in Brent Knoll next weekend.

The charity is running the shop at its Animal Centre on Saturday August 21st and Sunday August 22nd, selling a wide range of items to raise funds.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA North Somerset Branch says: “We are setting up a book stall, pop-up charity shop and cake stall outside the Brent Knoll Animal Centre to help raise funds.”

The shop will be open from 11am until 3pm on both days. Refreshments will also be available. A Body Shop stall will also be setup, selling cruelty-free items.

Covid safety precautions will be in place to keep people safe.