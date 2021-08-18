A London based theatre company specialising in creating theatre for early years audiences, is set to perform the Adventures of Bo Peep at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday 28th August at 2pm.

Award winning group Knuckle and Joint and Churchill Theatre have teamed up to bring a brand new and magical adaptation of well-loved nursery rhyme, Little Bo Peep, to The Princess Theatre.

“It is a perfect theatre introduction for your little ones with an interactive story and sensory learning. Look out for a flock of woollen puppets, original music and sheep themed silliness!” says a spokeswoman.

“Watch the adventures of Bo Peep unravel as she tries to rescue her woolly friends! Counting her sheep always sends Bo Peep off to sleep by bedtime, but with no sign of them yet she’ll be up all night searching.”

“Bo Peep needs you and your family’s help to save her little lambkins from danger in time for bed!”

It is aimed at 2 – 6 year olds and runs for 50 mins. Ticket Prices are £10 with more details here.