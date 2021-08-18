Fire crews tackled a big barn blaze in Brean on Wednesday involving hundreds of hay bales.

Twelve crews from across the region were called to Brean Down Farm, where the blaze started at lunchtime.

“We attended a large fire involving 500 hay bales inside a barn at a farm in Brean,” confirmed a spokesman.

“Due to a smoke plume from the fire, people were asked to avoid Uphill beach and keep their windows and doors closed if they live in the area.”

“Firefighters used several water jets to extinguish the fire.”

Crews from Weston-Super-Mare were helping to dampen the flames, along with crews from Devon and Somerset.

Plumes of smoke were seen emerging from the farm as crews battled to contain the blaze.

Pictured: Smoke emerging from the farm next to Brean Down, pictured in Brean and from Uphill (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Dawson Panter-Wray)