Burnham-On-Sea dog walkers are being sought by a charity that offers free pet care to pensioners and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness.

A spokesman for the Cinnamon Trust says: “We are looking for dog walking volunteers to help two residents of Burnham-On-Sea and their delightful dogs who would love to go for a good walk.”

“Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.”

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.”

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download the volunteer registration at www.cinnamon.org.uk or email them at: appeals@cinnamon.org.uk

If you would like to have a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer, call during office hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm) on 01736 758 701, or access the website for more details.