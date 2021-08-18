A new ‘Friends of BIARS’ organisation is being launched by the team at Burnham-On-Sea’s community-run tourist information centre to further boost support for the facilities.

The centre on the South Esplanade, which is run by a team of volunteers at Burnham Information and Rescue Support (BiARS), is marking its 10th year as a community-run service this year, having been opened in April 2011, as we reported here at the time.

At its AGM in the Town Council Chambers this week, manager Ian Jefferies announced the launch of the new ‘Friends of BIARS’ group for businesses, individuals and couples to sign up and show their support for a small amount per year. The fee comes with a small plaque in the centre plus a quarterly newsletter.

Meanwhile, it also announced during Tuesday’s AGM that BIARS will be promoting Burnham-On-Sea as a walking destination over the coming year, creating free leaflets for dozens of walking routes, to help with marketing Burnham to local people and those in the wider area.

BIARS Chairman Tom Ashton thanked the team of volunteers who run centre, adding: “BIARS has reached a crossroads with two of our longstanding officers giving up their positions, Ian starting a full time role as manager, and our landlords Sedgemoor District Council disappearing as an authority next year. The pandemic has also had an enormous effect on how our tourism office has operated, plus affected our finances, but our volunteers have overcome the challenge.”

“The two outgoing officers, Gail Cruickshank and Kate Sigrist, pictured, have made outstanding contributions in their officer positions as outgoing secretary and treasurer over many years – they have been an absolute joy to work with and I am delighted that they are continuing as volunteers – they will be a hard double act to follow.”

“That said, in the short time that I have known Alison Banham, our secretary, and Peggy Dunford, our new purchasing officer, plus Mary Lock, our new treasurer, they are already showing the qualities needed for their positions and I am excited about the expertise they will bring to BIARS.”

“Our many volunteers continue to carry out outstanding service to this town and, in my opinion, they are among the very best volunteer groups that I have ever been associated with.”

The management committee for the coming year comprises of Tom Ashton as Chairman, Ian Jefferies as manager, Colin Morris as President, Alison Banham as Secretary, Peggy Dunford as Purchasing Officer, Mary Lock as Treasurer, Mark Newman, Sandra Hubbard, Wendy Packer, Carolyn Boley, Sue Cleavely plus Cllr Dawn Carey.

The group is seeking more volunteers to join its ranks – and those interested in getting involved can pop into the seafront centre to find out more. The main shifts where helpers are needed is 2-4pm daily.

BIARS is operating a flexible approach to its Covid opening arrangements, with the volunteers able to decide on an individual basis whether they feel happy to open the shop fully during their shifts or serve behind the portable perspex window in the foyer.