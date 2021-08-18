Work to build a new Costa Coffee drive-through and Subway outlet in Highbridge is underway and the opening date has been announced this week.

Construction work is progressing well at the site on the Isleport Business Park in Bennett Road, Highbridge, next to the Aldi store, as pictured below.

The new facilities are set to open this November, a spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson says: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store will be opening mid-November on Isleport Business Park in Highbridge, Somerset.”

”The store comprises of both a Drive-Thru lane and a Costa Coffee store and will allow for members of the local community to either grab a coffee on-the-go or sit-in and enjoy their favourite, handcrafted Costa coffee.”

There will be outdoor seating, plus 29 new parking spaces serving the two Costa and Subway units, as well as four disabled parking spaces and bike stands.

It comes after plans for the site were granted by the district council.

The land was first granted permission for the installation of a hot food takeaway and a cafe or restaurant in 2017, but the latest application has confirmed the details of the outlets.

The ‘reserved matters’ planning application covered the proposed access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the fast food take away and coffee shop at the site south of the Aldi supermarket and south-west of the Travelodge hotel.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors gave their support to the plans.