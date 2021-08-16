A local football club has launched a fundraising campaign to buy life-saving defibrillators for local playing pitches in Highbridge and West Huntspill.

Burnbridge Wanderers Football Club wants to raise over £2,000 to buy the life saving Automated External Defibrillators.

Chairman Dan Jefferies, pictured at the Rec Ground in Highbridge, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. Survival rates fall by 10% every minute without defibrillation. Using a defibrillator within three minutes of a cardiac arrest can improve a person’s chance of survival as much as 70%.”

“We initially are fundraising to buy a defibrillator for the Rec Ground in Highbridge with the ultimate aim of getting a defibrillator at each of our training and playing facilities.”

“The importance of AEDs in our sport was recently shown when Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 match and cardiac resuscitation saved him.”

He explains that Burnbridge Wanderers is launching a small society lottery scheme called the 100 Club to raise the funds.

Entry is £20 per person, with 50% of the money going back to members in prizes and the other 50% going to the club to help fund the purchase of the defibs.

Click here for more details on joining the fundraising