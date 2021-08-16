The Covid infection rate has almost doubled in a week in Sedgemoor, according to the latest new official figures.

The weekly data shows Sedgemoor saw 641 new confirmed cases of the virus in the week to last Thursday (August 12th).

It represents an infection rate of 520.4 cases per 100,000 people. It compares to the previous week of 324 positive tests at a rate of 263 per 100,000 – an increase of 257.4 in just seven days. The number of new cases also rose in Somerset’s other three districts, although not so sharply. Mendip had 281 positive tests (infection rate 243.1 per 100,000) up to last Thursday – up from 253 cases (rate 218.9 per 100,000 the previous week). Somerset West and Taunton had 417 new confirmed cases in the week to August 12th with an infection rate of 268.4 per 100,000. South Somerset recorded 389 new confirmed cases (231 per 100,000) in the seven days to last Thursday – up from 331 (196.6 per 100,000) the previous week The number of deaths and people requiring hospital treatment remains much lower than in previous waves due to the high take-up of vaccinations.