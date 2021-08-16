A former video shop in Burnham-On-Sea could be set to be demolished if proposals to transform the site get approved.

The former Video Channel shop in Burnham’s Lynton Road has been unused for several years and new proposals have been submitted by the owner to demolish it and rebuild it as a one-bedroom home.

If the plans win approval from the council, the new home will be a one-bedroom property, set over three storeys.

The planning application submitted to Sedgemoor District Council states that the property is “falling into disrepair”.

“The site is a former video hire shop in an unsustainable commercial location of Burnham-On-Sea. The unit has been vacant for a considerable number of years,” say the applicants.

“The site currently is a vacant former video hire shop, which is falling into disrepair.”