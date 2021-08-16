The 20th Wedmore Real Ale Festival is set to be held from 10th – 12th September with over 100 choices of ale and cider available.

This year’s festival will be held held at Glebe Field, Manor Lane in Wedmore (BS28 4EQ), opposite the Wedmore Village Hall’s car park.

This new, larger site will allow the organisers to offer over 100 choices of ale and cider, as well as a selection of wines. GinJar will also be at offering a fine selection of gins.

Organiser Alan Page says: “A range of food will be available throughout the weekend and, on Friday night, Bee Skas will get the live music underway, with a range of two tone and ska music.”

“Live music will continue from 1.30pm on the Saturday with Cross the River, Kindred, Mantawrays and, finally, ABBA Revival, the number 1 tribute act for the Swedish supergroup. DJ Olly from Enhanced Entertainment will end both nights. Saturday night’s fancy dress theme will be Abba.”

The festival opens at 7pm on the Friday night and also 11am on Saturday and Sunday. The bar closes at 11.30pm on both Friday and Saturday and draws to a close around 4pm on the Sunday.

Please note that at 6pm all under 18s will be asked to leave the site. Admission to the festival will be £10 per person, which includes a special 20th festival pint cup to take away.

The auction will be back on the Sunday afternoon with a wide range of lots for you to bid for and there’ll also be the draw for the festival raffle. Another popular fundraiser is Sunday’s grand finale Beer Bucket Challenge.

One of the main objectives of the festival is to raise money for local worthy causes, so if you have a suitable cause that would benefit from a donation from the festival, complete this year’s Application Form, which can be found on the website here. All completed forms must be sent back by 13th September. The successful applicants will need to attend the presentation night on 2nd October.

In 2019, the event raised a huge £19,000, so come along and enjoy the festival and help us to raise more money for our local causes and add to the £205,000 the festival has already raised since 2001. More at www.wedmorerealale.com.