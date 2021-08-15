Updated plans have been unveiled to replace a former West Huntspill pub with five new homes.

The owners of the The Pimpernel in Main Road, West Huntspill are seeking Full Planning Permission for a “change of use and conversion of the existing pub to a dwelling and the erection of five dwellings.”

Outline planning permission was initially granted in January 2018 for the redevelopment of the site for residential purposes.

This included the total demolition of the existing public house and the construction of several new properties.

Although precise numbers of new properties were not mentioned in the outline application, an indicative plan showed a provision for eight new dwellings.

A ‘reserved matters’ planning application was submitted in April 2020 for the demolition of the Public House and the construction of seven new houses, which was granted consent in November 2020.

“This new application comes about as an amended scheme, looking to retain the main sections of the former Public House, change its use to a single dwelling, and construct a further five dwellings on the site,” explains the applicant.

Work on building three new homes at the rear of the site, which were previously approved, is underway.

The updated planning application has been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council, which will decide whether to grant the overall scheme approval during the next few weeks.