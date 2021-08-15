A community-spirited youngster hopes to raise hundreds of pounds by walking eight miles from Brean to Weston to help Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham RNLI.

Lewis, 10, has always had a keen interest in Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts and the RNLI lifeboats.

“He enjoys learning about their volunteer service and also watching them on training days, as well as when on call outs,” says Nicole Louise, who is organising the fundraiser for her nephew.

“He has decided to raise money for these two charities by completing an eight-mile walk from Brean Down to Weston Pier.”

“He believes that these charities do great and important work for the community and wants to support them.”

“Lewis also aspires to, one day, become a volunteer and to continue supporting them in keeping people safe.”

Lewis will be accompanied on the walk by his grandfather, Jeff Thomas, which will take place on Saturday 21st August, and he is hoping to raise a good amount to be split between the two charities equally.

To support Lewis, click here.