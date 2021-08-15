Light winds and calm seas provided ideal conditions for the first two days of Burnham-On-Sea’s 73rd annual Sailing Regatta at the weekend.

The four-day regatta started on Saturday August 14th with ten yachts taking part and continued on Sunday August 15th with 11 yachts, as pictured here.

The event is held over two weekends, with four yacht races taking place in the estuary that will be visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting.

Michael Clarke, Burnham Sailing Club’s Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had superb sailing weather for the first two races with some great racing. The next races will take place on Saturday 21st and Saturday 28th, with times to be confirmed.”

He added: “The regatta is a traditional part of Burnham’s summertime calendar and is one of the town’s longest running events.”