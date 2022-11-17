The developer behind controversial plans to install a large new electronic advertising billboard in place of street art on the side of Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has submitted a formal appeal over the district council’s decision to turn down the proposals.

Sedgemoor District Council turned down the plans from The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street to install a 6m x 3m illuminated digital display on the north-facing cinema wall, replacing the current street art. Town councillors also voted to object against the plans.

Sedgemoor District Council agreed with the Town Council’s concerns ahout light pollution, design and safety issues.

It comes after feedback from nearby residents, including Ollie Hulme, who called the plans “monstrous”. He said: “For those of us who would have to live with this device towering over our properties, creating light pollution and badly affecting the way this area looks, this application is entirely unacceptable.”

But Alight Media has submitted an appeal in a bid to overturn the decision.

“It is acknowledged that the Appeal site is located within the Burnham-On-Sea Conservation Area, however, the Appeal proposal will not be attached or adjacent to a listed building,” it says.

“The Grade 1 listed building of the Church of St Andrew is located approximately 125m north of the Appeal site. The proposed advertisement would not be viewed in the context of this or any other listed building, and it would not be directly visible from any of the listed buildings in the locality. It is therefore considered that the proposed sign would not result in harmful impact on the setting of neighbouring listed buildings.”

“Although the Appeal site is located in the Conservation Area, it is also located in the ‘commercial core’ of the town, which means that it is bounded on all sides by non-sensitive land uses, and where the street scene is characterised by an assortment of existing signs and advertisements on the variety of commercial premises.”

The developer adds: “Many coastal resorts have responded to the changes and innovations in advertising technology, and acknowledged the part that digital advertising can play in the economic regeneration of the towns. Recent years have seen new digital developments in traditional resort towns such as Blackpool, Rhyl, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Brighton, Portsmouth, Ilfracombe and Clacton on Sea. It is considered that Burnham-On-Sea could build on its status as one of the area’s favourite holiday and leisure centres, by supporting the development of a landmark digital advertising location at the Appeal site.”

“Although the proposed display unit is large, it is considered that its simple rectangular form presented with horizontal emphasis would respond well to the form and general mass of the host building and other buildings in the locality. It is proposed to install a 48 sheet digital display unit measuring 6.4m wide x 3.4m high, presented in landscape format, and sitting approximately 4.5m to the underside above ground level. It would replace the existing ‘graffiti / street art mural’ on the northern elevation of the building.”

“The proposed display unit would not obscure or cut across any significant architectural features, and will not harm the visual simplicity and general mass of the built environment which forms the backdrop to the site. The introduction of the digital form of display would represent a positive addition to the locality, and would not be against the interests of visual amenity, but would enhance the local area.”

“Digital advertisements of the size and design proposed in the Appeal are now a common

sight on arterial roads in major towns and cities across the country and as such, are not an

‘unusual feature’ in the street scene of commercial areas. The Appeal proposal is therefore

considered to be consistent with current market requirements and planning developments.”

“The proposed advertisement would be viewed in the context of the commercial buildings in the surrounding area of Victoria Street and Vicarage Street. Despite its elevated position, the Appellant would dispute the comments of the Conservation Officer, who stated in his report that “the proposed screen would be clearly visible from the Esplanade and across the Bristol Channel”. Even with a good quality telescope and a position in the crow’s nest of the ship, it is unlikely that the advertisement would be seen on the distant horizon.”

“The proposed digital display would not obscure any sightlines or interfere with the clarity of any road signs and traffic signals. It is considered that it would not constitute a potentially hazardous distraction to anyone exercising a reasonable standard of care for themselves and others.”

It has also adressed concerns over visual amentiy, size, illumination, elevated siting and location.

Paul Hale, Manager at the Ritz Social Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were approached by an advertising firm about this proposal and see it as a great opportunity to tidy up that end of the building, which some feel is looking quite tired.”

He added that the proposed 15-year contract with the firm would also help to generate extra income for the club.

A final decision is expected from planning inspectors over the coming weeks.