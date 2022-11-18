Police say a body has been found in Bristol in their search for a missing person who had links to the Burnham area.

Officers had issued an appeal for the public’s help earlier this week to find Vivien, 75, who had gone missing from Clifton and had links to Wedmore.

In an update today (Friday), a Police spokesman says: “A member of the public called police on Thursday 17th November to report they had found a body near the A4 Portway, in Bristol.”

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the deceased matches the description of missing 75-year-old Vivien, from Clifton.”

“Her next of kin has been informed of the latest developments and our thoughts are with them.”

“We will continue to carry out enquiries on the coroner’s behalf. The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious.”