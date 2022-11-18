Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Wildlife Watch Club – which meets reguarly at Highbridge’s Apex Park – is growing in numbers.

The club is aimed at children aged 6-12 years and meets once a month, usually on the second Sunday of each month with the next one on December 11th from 2-4pm.

The group is aimed at helping children to make friends with other nature-loving young people and have fun taking part in practical nature activities.

The latest session, pictured here, had a theme of ‘Leaf Warriors’ where the children searched for leaves and identified them around the park.

“They collected them and then we had a creative session making leaf crowns, animal collages and leaf medallions,” says Margaret Micklewright, Wildlife Watch Leader.

A charge to cover drinks and materials is £2 per child (£1 for additional siblings).

To take part in the Somerset Wildlife Trust Wildlife Watch Club, families need to register their interest by emailing apexwildlifewatch@gmail.com before the event.

An adult, who can stay for the whole session, must accompany each child and their

siblings. Wear warm, waterproof clothing and wellies or strong footwear.