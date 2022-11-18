Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Wildlife Watch Club – which meets reguarly at Highbridge’s Apex Park – is growing in numbers.

The club is aimed at children aged 6-12 years and meets once a month, usually on the second Sunday of each month with the next one on December 11th from 2-4pm.

The group is aimed at helping children to make friends with other nature-loving young people and have fun taking part in practical nature activities.

The latest session, pictured here, had a theme of ‘Leaf Warriors’ where the children searched for leaves and identified them around the park.

“They collected them and then we had a creative session making leaf crowns, animal collages and leaf medallions,” says Margaret Micklewright, Wildlife Watch Leader.

A charge to cover drinks and materials is £2 per child (£1 for additional siblings).

To take part in the Somerset Wildlife Trust Wildlife Watch Club, families need to register their interest by emailing apexwildlifewatch@gmail.com before the event.

An adult, who can stay for the whole session, must accompany each child and their
siblings. Wear warm, waterproof clothing and wellies or strong footwear.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: