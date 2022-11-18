A Burnham-On-Sea care home has been formally opened this week under new ownership.

We recently reported here that Beaufort Park Care Home and Retirement Village in Burnham’s Rectory Road had been acquired by independent family-run care provider Agincare from agricultural charity The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

This week, long-standing residents of Beaufort Park Anne Diffey and Margaret Walker have helped to mark the next chapter of the care home’s history at a special celebration event attended by local people.

Anne and Margaret joined Agincare Founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst, and Chief Executive Raina Summerson at a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion in front of residents, families and friends as well as other guests and visitors.

The celebration event included activities, live music, high tea and a chance to meet residents and the Park’s care team.

Agincare’s recruitment team were also on hand to talk about jobs at Beaufort Park and rewarding careers in care, including paid training, welcome bonus and professional development opportunities.

Beaufort’s new Registered Manager Natasha Chapman has over 20 years’ experience of leading care homes in North Somerset.

She said: “We were delighted to welcome lots of visitors to the open afternoon at Beaufort Park Care Home and Retirement Village.”

“Our residents and care team thoroughly enjoyed themselves, a good time was had by all and I’d like to thank everyone that came along and made the event such a fantastic success.”

Beaufort Park Care Home and Retirement Village joins Agincare’s growing portfolio of high quality care and nursing homes nationwide. Agincare was started over 35 years ago from a single care home in Dorset by founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst, and remains family owned to this day.

Beaufort Park is a care village set in two acres of stunning ground with 33 bedrooms and 12 self-contained independent living apartments, and was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission at last inspection. For more information visit www.agincare.com/beaufort