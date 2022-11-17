A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Wednesday).

Police and ambulance crews were called to an area near the Esso petrol station in Burnham Road, pictured here.

Burnham Road and the roundabout junction wth Marine Drive were closed for over three hours while emergency services were at the scene.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “A cyclist and a vehicle collided at around 4.40pm, closing the road for over three hours.”

“A man remains in hospital after being involved in a collision on Burnham Road.”

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s, went to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.”

”The driver of a silver Peugeot was unhurt. The road reopened by 7.45pm.”

“If you saw or have dashcam or any other footage of the collision or either party in the moments beforehand, please call 101 and give the reference 522227628.”