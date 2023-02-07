The developer behind a huge new 248-home housing development in Highbridge has pledged that 30% of the new properties will be ‘affordable’.

Construction work on the new Isleport Grove housing development alongside Isleport Lane started last year and the first homes are set to be completed by this coming autumn.

Countryside says that construction of the 248 new properties is now underway, with 30% set to be ‘affordable’ while 35% will for the Private Rented Sector.

As part of the scheme, Countryside is working with Sigma Capital Group, one of the leading providers in the build-to-rent market, to deliver 87 build-to-rent units at the development under their private rental brand, Simple Life.

Simple Life delivers properties in areas experiencing an undersupply of high-quality, professionally managed rental homes.

Countryside and Sigma have been developing their partnership in the South West region in recent months, announcing their first deal together at the developer’s nearby Strawberry Grange scheme in Bridgwater at the end of last year.

Darren Dancey, Managing Director, South West, Countryside, says: “I am delighted with the progress being made at our Isleport Grove development and pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Sigma to support local housing need and deliver a mix of high-quality homes for those in the region. As we head into 2023, I look forward to seeing the scheme continue to reach key milestones, with the show homes due to launch later this year.”

Kate Tuckey, Development Director, Sigma, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Countryside, having worked together for over 15 years, and are thrilled to be developing this relationship in the South West. We are pleased to be part of another of Countryside’s schemes in the Somerset area and are excited to see the development progress over the coming months.”

“All our Simple Life homes are pet friendly and come with plenty of space, gardens and fitted appliances and we look forward to serving communities across the South West as we work together to bring professionally managed, high-quality rental homes to a region facing growing demand.”

To register your interest in Isleport Grove, please visit here or call 01278 588346.