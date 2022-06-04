A display of Royal memorabilia was held by Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group as part of this weekend’s Jubilee celebrations on Saturday (June 4th).

The exhibition at the Town Council’s chambers in Jaycroft Road attracted over 100 visitors through the day.

Alongside a special Jubilee-themed flower arrangement from Sue Harvey was a display of coins, stamps, photos of the Queen’s visit to Highbridge Radio Station, a display of historical artefacts and Royal memorabilia.

Organiser Ann Popham thanked all those who had attended and those taking part who included Nigel Craik, Paul Hambleton, Peter Clayton and Burnham-On-Sea author Larry Bennett. Carnival Queen Amy Dunn drew the winning raffle tickets.