Dozens of vintage and classic vehicles are scheduled to go on show along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during a special event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Saturday, June 4th).

Over 50 unique vehicles from across the seven decades of The Queen’s reign are set to go on display, many decorated with patriotic flags.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will also be steam rollers, statics and some really special vehicles,” says a spokesman.

“There will also be an opportunity to see one of the famous original vehicles that appeared in the classic TV show Only Fools and Horses.”

There is also scheduled to be a live performance from Rock Choir at 1pm in the High Street outside Lloyds Bank as part of the event.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this very special event to mark the Jubilee,” says a spokesman.

Roads will be closed from 7am to allow safe arrival and viewing of the vehicles. Shops will be open as normal.

It is part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.