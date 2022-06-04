‘A Right Royal Jubilee Jam’ was held at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub on Saturday 4th June to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The free event at the hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge included a variety of free entertainment.

Every child booked in for the Children’s Tea Party received a free, specially commissioned, limited edition Jubilee Celebration mug.

Town crier Alistair Murray opened the event and then Styles of Somerset, street artists, painted live with children’s workshops. There was live music from DJ D Jukebox Fury, face painting from Jade Taylor, nature photography workshops in the Hub garden with Richard Tomlinson, a set from Magician Luke Perry, and a visit by Punchinello Punch & Judy Show.

There was also a popular ‘Bake an Elizabeth Cake Competition’ judged by Ben and Naomi of Maiseys Bakery in Highbridge.

“This event was designed to fuse together both a modern and yet traditional celebration into a unique occasion for all ages to enjoy, featuring many local Somerset performers,” says the hub’s Jane Macpherson.