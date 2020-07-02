District councils in Somerset have this week spoken out against controversial plans to disband the four district councils and replace them with a new unitary authority.

It follows a decision in February that Somerset County Council will look to reduce duplication and waste across the councils and instead involve communities more closely in decisions that have an impact in their area through a new ‘One Somerset’ approach.

The proposals are opposed by the district councils – South Somerset District Council, Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council and Somerset West & Taunton Council – who say they would prefer to work more closely together, rather than merging.

The district councils issued a statement on Thursday, saying: “We want to make it clear that the District Councils of Somerset do not support ‘One Somerset’ and the proposals for a single council for Somerset.”

“The detailed work which the five councils of Somerset commissioned together clearly concluded that a single council was the wrong solution for the people and communities of Somerset.”

“Somerset’s District Councils have been focused in recent months on supporting our residents and businesses through the Coronavirus crisis. This remains our priority including focusing on how we help Somerset’s communities and economy recover.”

“However, as Somerset County Council is determined to push the debate on the future forward during the pandemic, as four districts we will now be putting our collective efforts to developing an alternative proposal. We have always said would refocus on this when the time was right.”

“We know we can offer a better future for the people of Somerset that reforms local government and is ambitious for our communities and their quality of life. Somerset does not deserve the cheapest local Government. Somerset deserves the best local government.”

“We will develop the best plan for the future with the help and involvement of our communities.”

The district councils say they they have already undertaken radical change and, as a result are financially sustainable, and able to protect services to communities without making cuts.

“However, we recognise that further change is required in the future,” say the councils.

“A team drawn from the five councils of Somerset, including the county council, undertook further work on the options, and we agreed the well-trodden path of a single Unitary model was not the right choice for Somerset. Our invitation to Somerset County Council to rejoin this joint work remains open. We will focus on a plan for widespread joint reform, that focuses on the needs of our communities.”

“Our aim is not to simply cut costs. Our intention is to find a way, to improve life for all residents in Somerset now and for the future. Our communities do not deserve the cheapest local government. They deserve the best local government which will drive improvement in quality of life.”

“Just as Somerset County Council, we need to be invited by the Government to submit our plan for positive change in Somerset. If that invitation is received, we will consult with our communities on our proposals to help the people we serve, alongside partners in the NHS, police and more, shape the way our plans develop.”

“This will be a plan developed with our communities to create a better future for everyone in Somerset.”