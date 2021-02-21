A fresh warning about dog security has been issued by a local resident who says she was approached by a ‘suspicious’ man on Saturday evening (February 20th).

The resident says she was walking her husky in Rooksbridge when the incident occurred.

“Be aware dog walkers. I have just reported an incident to the Police. I was walking my dog up Mendip Road, and a car passed me, slow but close,” she says.

“Then, 10 minutes later when I reached Rookery Close, the same car had pulled in and waited. He got out the car and came close to me, I pulled the dog away thinking ‘social distance’.”

“He asked me ‘what is your dog’ – I said a husky. He said that he had two: I thought this was strange as if he had two he would know mine was a husky as he’s a pure bred, not crossed.”

“He then said ‘boy or girl’. I said ‘come on Duke, keep walking’, he then said ‘how old is your dog’.”

“I pulled the dog away and walked around the cul de sac until he drove off. The car was a yellow Citroen, I think, and it had black side panels on the doors.”

“After seeing things on Facebook about dog snatching in Burnham, I’ve now logged it with the Police.”

Pictured: Archive image of a husky dog