Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among 12 crews battling a fierce overnight blaze at a farm in Stretcholt which started early today (Sunday).

Farm buildings, a stable and domestic accommodation caught fire in Stretcholt at 12.58am.

Animals were safely removed from the building. One person was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews and a police helicopter was also needed to search for a missing person.

Crews from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were initially called out, but other crews from across the county were added as the scale of the blaze became apparent.

“En route, crews saw the fire in the distance and requested the water carrier from Bridgwater. Crews arrived and requested assistance from a further six pumps as the fire was well established,” says a spokesman.

“Appliances were sent from Burnham, Taunton, Nether Stowey, Cheddar and Wellington. The incident command unit was also sent from Street.”

“Crews reported farm buildings, a stable and domestic accomodation well involved in fire. All animals had been removed.”

“Crews got to work with hose reel jets and main jets, with two firefighters in breathing apparatus.”

“At 1.38am, crews made pumps 12. The additional appliances were sent from Wellington, Glastonbury, Ilminster and Somerton. Low hazard asbestos was also reported to be involved in the fire.”

The ambulance service was also requested for one person with smoke inhalation and Western Power Distribution was also needed to isolate electrics on the scene.

“A second water carrier was also requested, sent from Yeovil, along with the incident support unit from Yeovil, and an environmental protection unit from Taunton.”

“At 2.39am, crews confirmed the incident to be involving an area of buiildings 100m by 200m. No other persons or animals were involved.”

“At 2.59am, crews were using 10 main jets, 4 breathing apparatus, compressed air foam, and water coming from the water carriers and a nearby pond.”

“At 3.34am, crews confirmed that not all persons were accounted for. Police were making investigations. The Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team were sent, along with the Police Helicopter.”

“At 5.57am, the incident was being scaled down to 6 pumps. Relief crews from Somerton, Minehead, Williton, Dulverton, Honiton and Tiverton are in place, with steady progress being made.” Crews remain on scene.

The fire is the third large blaze in Somerset in the last seven days, following fires at Bridgwater & Taunton College and at another farm in Taunton.

Pictured: Scenes overnight at the farm blaze (Photos: Burnham Fire Station)