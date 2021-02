Motorists have been warned that Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 motorway junction will be temporarily shut this week for roadworks.

Highways England is carrying out overnight work at Burnham’s junction 22 from February 24th-26th.

It says the M5 northbound and southbound entry slip roads will be closed for “resurfacing works and carriageway repairs.”

Diversions will be in force via the A38. The work is scheduled to take place from 8pm to 6am each night.