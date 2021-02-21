A fundraising campaign has been launched to fund a piece of artwork in memory of a popular Burnham-On-Sea resident who died at the end of last year.

Dave Ilsley, 71, was a former long-standing member of Burnham Coastguards, BARB Search & Rescue and the town’s St Andrew’s Church plus other community groups, who sadly died during December after a period of illness, as we reported here.

Now, Becky Dalziel, a friend of Dave’s, is hoping to raise enough to allow a piece of street art to be unveiled in Burnham in his memory.

She says: “Our wonderful friend Dave Ilsley passed away and we were unable to meet up to remember him.”

“Some of us thought that it would be wonderful to have a memorial piece of street art done celebrating how he always looked on the bright side of life, his work for the Coastguard Association and of course his dog, Penny (from heaven).”

“Any leftover funds will be donated to the Coastguard Association, who are aware and are in full support, as is Dave’s daughter.”

Scores of warm tributes were paid to Dave, and he funeral was held last month.

Click here for the fundraising page